NC Department of Environmental Quality wants close monitoring following Huntersville gas leak

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality is laying the hammer on the owners of the Colonial Pipeline following a massive gas leak in Huntersville.

The amount that leaked out from the Colonial gas leak is now one of the biggest ever in the state and neighbors tell FOX 46 that what the state is saying now about the leak is just raising more questions about Colonial’s cleanup.

“We wake up thinking about it, we go to bed thinking about it, wondering what’s going to happen,” Shannon Ward said.

Shannon and her husband Tim Ward live within walking distance of the massive gas leak along Huntersville-Concord Road.

“It’s the not knowing that’s just as difficult as knowing what they were covering up at first,” Tim said.

That’s how many people feel the way the gas cleanup from the Colonial Pipeline has been handled and a new report from the state Department of Environmental Quality on that leak is not helping.

They also say a chemical, known as PFAS, which can be harmful to humans and animals, was used to cap the gas vapors coming from the cleanup.

“This is serious and this whole situation makes me angry, but to know that it’s now even worse–that is a tough is a very pill to swallow,” State Senator Natasha Marcus said.

Senator Marcus is not only not happy about the revelation. She says she was told earlier this week there were no PFAS chemicals. She says there is a credibility issue stemming from this incident.

In a notice to Colonial Pipeline, the DEQ says they want more remediation, monitoring, and reports. Monthly updates on soil samples, well and surface water samples and monitoring of the PFAS chemicals, with a comprehensive report by January 20.

Colonial says it has recovered more than half of the 272,000 gallons that leaked out. In a statement, they say: “While we are still evaluating the notice, colonial remains committed to working in cooperation with the NCDEQ and responding to the release consistent with all regulatory requirements.”

While Colonial says they will continue the monitoring of water wells, many people that live in the area say that this is about their water quality three, five or maybe even 10 years down the road.

Some neighbors have told us they have already gotten lawyers involved. Colonial has not yet been fined for the leak, but the state says that could still happen.

