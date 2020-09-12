NC COVID-related deaths more than double state’s flu deaths since 2015

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)– President Donald Trump knew weeks before the first coronavirus death in the US that the virus was highly contagious, airborne and more deadly than the flu, according to reports about journalist Bob Woodward’s new book.

“I wanted to, I wanted to always play it down,” Trump says in one audio recording, from March, where he admitted to downplaying the virus publicly. “I still like playing it down because I don’t want to create a panic.”

On Thursday, the president was asked by a reporter why he told the American public that the virus was like the flu while privately telling Woodward something else. Responding to the question, Trump again compared the virus to the flu.

“Five times, right? You ever hear the expression five times? We’ve had flu years where we lost 100,000 people,” the president said. “The flu is a very serious problem for our country also.”

“What kind of number have we lost over the years with flus?,” Trump asked a nearby aide. “Into the hundreds of thousands.”

Nationally, it is estimated that between 12,000 and 61,000 people have died annually from the flu over the past decade, according to the Centers for Disease Control. More than 190,000 Americans are dead from COVID-19.

Here is a list of estimated flu deaths by year, according to the CDC:

51,000 (2014-2015)

23,000 (2015-2016)

38,000 (2016-2017)

61.000 (2017-2018)

34,157 (2018-2019)

“It’s not comparing apples to apples,” said North Carolina Nurses Association president Dr. Dennis Taylor, who is also a Republican. “It’s not a fair comparison to look at it.”

FOX 46 is crunching the numbers and found, when it comes to lives lost, there is no comparison.

Here is a list of flu deaths in North Carolina, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. Cases are tracked during flu season, which runs from September to May.

186 (2019-2020)

203 (2018-2019)

391 (2017-2018)

218 (2016-2017)

59 (2015-2016)

COVID-19 killed more than twice as many people, the data shows, than every flu season combined in North Carolina since 2015.

“There are more dissimilarities than there are similarities in these two diseases,” said Taylor. “The pathophysiology of the COVID virus itself causes a lot of lung tissue damage that oftentimes the influenza virus does not…There is no doubt that we have significantly more deaths due to COVID than from influenza.”

The CDC recommends flu vaccines for everyone six months and older to reduce the risk of more serious outcomes.

“COVID is a very different type of virus,” said Taylor. “In terms of the damage that it can do and the severity of it as well.”

See the data: