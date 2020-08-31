NC COVID-19 numbers skewed by inaccurate reporting, state says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – 1,000 positive COVID-19 tests in North Carolina were not reported on time. Now, state health leaders tell FOX 46 they’re investigating why this happened.

LabCorp, the company which was weeks behind in reporting the cases to the State of North Carolina, told the state that patients got their results on time, but the state says LabCorp’s delay in reporting was part of the reason the daily case count skyrocketed and another company in the industry says that can’t happen.

“It’s a huge responsibility for the state and the labs to get this right,” StarMed CEO Mike Estramonte said.

StarMed has COVID-19 testing sites in east and west Charlotte.

Estramonte says his company is required to report the number of positive coronavirus cases from its lab to Mecklenburg County and the state every day using a new digital interface.

“Some of the major labs in North Carolina weren’t even aware that this was a requirement to have a digital interface. So we ramped up fairly quickly and our reporting gets to the state every night at midnight, ” he said.

On Saturday, the daily case count for North Carolina was 2,585 — a record number of COVID-19 cases — but the state says 1,000 of those cases were from early to mid-August that weren’t reported until Saturday, all at once.

NCDHHS said in part “the department is working with LabCorp to understand the cause of the delayed reporting; however, LabCorp confirmed that individuals were not delayed in receiving their results.”

FOX 46 reached out to lab corp by phone and email multiple times Monday. They did not respond.

Estramonte says accurate, timely reporting is necessary for public information.

“At this volume, our clinic alone has tested over 25,000 people. There’s going to be human error involved in that and obviously something as important as COVID, you can’t have human error.”

FOX 46 is also waiting for answers from the Mecklenburg County Health Department to find out how many of those 1,000 cases were in Mecklenburg County and what the county is doing to make sure the reporting is accurate and timely.

