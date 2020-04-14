NC considering early release of 500 inmates based on certain criteria amid coronavirus

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina Department of Public Safety officials say at least 500 inmates across the state’s prisons will be considered for early release, based on certain criteria.

The department says they are considering the move in the wake of COVID-19 cases and deaths increasing across the state and in the prison system.

Eric Hooks, Secretary of DPS, says that at least 500 inmates may be moved to home confinement, but only those that meet certain criteria.

Hooks says that inmates that will be considered will be those who have a release date slated for 2020, must not be convicted of a violent crime and are part of the older population of inmates with underlying health conditions.

Officials say male inmates over 65 and female inmates over 50 or those that are pregnant will also be considered.