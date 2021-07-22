NC congresswoman fighting for extension on eviction notices

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) — Congresswoman Alma Adams is pressing local leaders to give tenants, who are behind on rent, an extra month off the hook. Currently, tenants who were directly affected by COVID-19 have until September 30 to get their finances in order before getting evicted, but Adams wants to give them through the end of August and potentially longer.

Adams addressed her letter to the Chief District Court Judge Elizabeth Trosch, Mecklenburg County Clerk of Superior Court Elisa Chinn Gary, and Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden. In the letter, she asks the local leaders to do everything in their power to extend the eviction moratorium through August, or later.

“We’re talking about 1000s of people in in the Charlotte Mecklenburg County that have applied for rent mortgage and, and utility a but not all of them have been approved or qualified. So they ARE just kind of waiting,” said Rep. Alma Adams, (NC-12).

Adams is concerned many of these renters will be sent out to the streets once the moratorium ends. By giving them one more month to get approved for rental assistance, she believes it will help both the landlords and tenants.

“We’ve tried to make this a win-win situation. This is a once in a century crisis,” Adams said.

A landlord spoke with FOX 46 off-camera and wanted to remain anonymous. He said he has lost almost $15,000 in unpaid rent since the start of the moratorium. Luckily he works another job besides owning the rental properties and has been able to stay afloat, but has been worried.

“It’s easy to gravitate just towards the renter storyline and forget about that struggling landlord who’s sitting there and saying, ‘I’ve got eight properties. Four of them are backed up, I can’t get the money from the person, I can’t get help from the government, and I can’t evict them.’ So I mean, why is that not? Why are we not equally as distraught about that scenario and thinking about it?” said Councilman Tariq Bokhari, Charlotte.

Sheriff Garry McFadden said he was concerned about this crisis well before he got the letter from Adams.

“I’m happy to still advocate for people but by law, there’s nothing else I can do for them. We can’t streamline it. We can’t adjust it. We have to still do this by law,” Sheriff Garry McFadden, Mecklenburg County, said.

Adams said the pandemic brought on hard times for everyone, and that is the cause for people not paying their rent, but McFadden said these eviction cases were a huge issue even before COVID.

“If you think about 2019, the crisis of evictions was 10,000, this is pre-COVID,” McFadden said. “We had 10,000 evictions in 2019. But then in 2020, we had 4021. I’m looking at the numbers, we have 1700. So this was a crisis in 2019.”