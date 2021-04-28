NC Congressman Ted Budd joins race to claim open US Senate seat

WASHINGTON (WGHP) — Another big name is officially in the race for Richard Burr’s U.S. Senate seat.

North Carolina’s 13th District Congressman Ted Budd says he will run for the Republican nomination as well.

Budd is the third major candidate, joining former Governor Pat McCrory who announced two weeks ago and former 6th District Congressman Mark Walker, who was the first to announce late last year.

Budd, who turns 50 later this year, has represented the 13 District since 2016. Alamance, Randolph and Davidson are key counties in the district.

Budd is a graduate of Appalachian State and Wake Forest universities.

He told FOX8 News that he feels his experience in Congress and as a small business owner has prepared him well for this next step.

On the opposite side of the aisle, multiple Democrats have announced their bid for the seat.

Democrat Cherie Beasley, a former North Carolina Supreme Court justice and the first Black woman to hold that title, announced her run on Tuesday. If elected, she would be the first Black North Carolinian to be elected to U.S. Senate.

Other Democratic candidates include Sen. Jeff Jackson, former state Sen. Erica Smith, Beaufort Mayor Rett Newton and Greensboro scientist Richard Watkins.