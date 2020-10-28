NC breaks record for number of early voters, political expert says

CORNELIUS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- North Carolina is setting a record for early voting this year. More than half of all registered voters in the state have already cast their ballots.

So far, 2.8 million people have voted early and 830,000 have voted absentee. Despite the rain on Wednesday, voters were still lined up in Cornelius.

There weren’t many lines outside Cornelius Town Hall, but it’s been one of the busiest early voting sites in Mecklenburg County and saw a steady stream of voters all day Wednesday.

At times it was pouring rain, but people were still coming to vote.

“It wasn’t supposed to rain until tomorrow, but hurricanes have their own mind so I wanted to make sure I got my vote in on time,” one voter told FOX 46.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

North Carolina has reached a milestone. More than 3.6 million voters, which is half of all registered voters in the state have already cast ballots

“We have never seen this number of absentee early voters cast ballots before Election Day. Really we could be breaking all kinds of records, not just by the time we reach Saturday, which is the last day of early voting, but also next Tuesday,” said Dr. Michael Bitzer, a political science professor at Catawba College.

Now that many have already voted, will there still be long lines on Election Day?

“I would expect us to continue to see strong turnout come Election Day. We have significant numbers already banking their ballots now,” said Dr. Bitzer.

There is strong turnout even in the middle of a pandemic.

“I filled out an absentee ballot to minimize exposure and I knew there would be a lot of people voting,” said one voter.

Other voters were concerned about long lines on Election Day.

“A big reason I decided to come out early so I didn’t want to risk my vote not getting in, so today was a good day,” said another voter.

Mecklenburg County officials say they’ve also reached the 50 percent mark of registered voters voting early, and officials say Wednesday alone 10,000 people voted in the county.

“I fought in the war for the right to do this and I’m going to take advantage of it. Not voting is, I think, the most serious virus than the virus itself. You just don’t want to be responsible, not voting, staying at home,” said another.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE