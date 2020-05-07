NC Attorney General sues towing company following FOX 46 investigations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – After more than a month of FOX 46 investigations looking into accusations of “predatory towing” targeting truckers in the Queen City – many of whom were hauling critical supplies – and following more than a dozen news reports, the state is stepping in.

“It’s a sign of relief isn’t it??,” said Dimetrius Wingo, a trucker who was towed by A1 Towing Solutions.

Wingo and LaJuan Monroe reached out to FOX 46 for help last month. Both had their trucks towed from the Home Depot parking lot at Albemarle Road in Charlotte. They were forced to pay around $4000 to get their trucks back.

That prevented Wingo from delivering water and delayed Monroe from delivering food.

“That was a big loss to me,” said Wingo. “It shook us up pretty good. Hopefully, we can get [the money] back.”

“These guys are taking advantage of us, especially at a time when we’re really trying to get out here and get supplies to people,” said Monroe.

A series of FOX 46 investigations are not getting results. Their stories are now part of a lawsuit filed by North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein, who is suing A1 Towing Solutions.

Stein is seeking refunds for truckers, fines and penalties up to $9000 per violation, and he wants to put the company out of business. On Tuesday, a judge granted a temporary restraining order.

“I just want to thank you Mr. Grant,” said Monroe. “I don’t think that we probably would be getting the help we’re getting had it not been for you guys…the reason I reached out to the attorney general is because I saw your initial article.”

Stein calls the prices – up to $4400 – outrageous.

The 24-page lawsuit accuses A1 Towing Solutions of “predatory” towing, price gouging during a State of Emergency, and unfair and deceptive business practices. The company is accused of towing without written permission, improperly charging 20 percent for not paying cash and billing double to tow a tractor and trailer even though they are connected.

“It’s outrageous, unacceptable, against the law,” said Stein, “and that’s why we want to court.”

Stein’s office received 14 predatory towing complaints in Charlotte. Four of those complaints were against A1 Towing Solutions, which is not affiliated with the similar-sounding A1 Towing and Recovery.

“I want to thank you for your prior stories on this,” said Stein.

FOX 46 reached out to A1 Towing Solutions. A man who answered the phone and refused to give his name said the company will defend the lawsuit in court and denied “jacking up” prices during the pandemic.

“The price has been the same since day one, before the coronavirus, so how is this price gouging?,” the man said. “We’ve got written consent to get these trucks off their property. We’ve got signs at every entrance that clearly states, ‘No tractor trailers.’ So where are we doing something wrong?”

In the case of Home Depot, the truckers say they had been given permission to park there for months. They say the “no parking” signs popped up overnight and only appeared on the day they and other truckers were towed from the lot.

“FOX 46 thank you,” said Wingo.

“Yeah, thanks to you guys, man, and the attorney general for hearing us out and trying to help us out,” said Monroe. “It’s greatly appreciated.”

Stein says his priority is to get truckers their money back. He hopes the lawsuit sends a message to other towing companies that may try to profit off the pandemic.

Stein says he is reviewing the state’s towing laws. If he feels any changes should be made, he will make a recommendation to the North Carolina General Assembly.

File a complaint with the AG’s office: https://ncdoj.gov/file-a-complaint/price-gouging/.

Read the complaint against A1 Towing Solutions here.