Company accused of price gouging N-95 masks for emergency, hospital workers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A company is accused of hiking the price of equipment designed to keep you and healthcare workers safe by “more than 100 percent” markup, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday by North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein.

“I want every greedy salesperson out there to know that when there is a State of Emergency and North Carolina’s price-gouging law is in effect,” said Stein, “you must comply.”

The Stephen Gould Corporation, based in New Jersey with North Carolina offices in Charlotte and Morrisville, is accused of trying to sell “extremely high-priced” N-95 and similar masks, according to the 48-page lawsuit, at a time when there was a nationwide shortage. The company denies the allegations.

“Stephen Gould is surprised by the filing of the action today by Attorney General Stein,” said Stephen Gould Chief Legal Officer Kenneth Norcross in a statement. “Stephen Gould did not sell a single mask, at any price, to any North Carolina person or company, either before or after the pandemic hit. We will defend against this complaint vigorously in court.”

Stein’s response: “We’ll see them in court.”

The company is accused of trying to use fear to sell the critical masks to the Charlotte chapter of the American Red Cross, Duke Health, UNC Health and the North Carolina Emergency Management Unit of the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Stephen Gould told potential clients that the markup on the masks was “slim” or only about three percent. In reality, the company offered to sell seven million masks for $8.30 apiece – “negotiated down from $8.45,” the company told potential buyers, even though they bought the masks for $4.15 apiece, according to Stein.

That would have been a $30 million profit off of every transaction if the companies agreed to pay. Instead, they contacted Stein’s office, which began investigating months ago.

“At the height of the pandemic, these health care systems are doing everything in their power to keep their workers safe so they could treat sick people,” said Stein. “That this company was trying to exploit this urgency to make a quick buck – $30 million in a single transaction – is wrong and against the law.”

In one email, submitted as evidence, Stephen Gould warned Duke Health that due to the nationwide shortage of masks there was a “tremendous amount of Fraud going on.”

“So you want us to spend $26 million on face masks? Am I understanding this correctly?” a Duke representative asked.

The company responded that it had diverted resources to “almost fully working on Medical related supply chain solutions” and was only selling to hospitals, non-profits and government agencies.

“Our intention is solely to move these supplies into the hands of the people that need them most,” the company responded in an email. “In relation to inventory on US soil – it is changing daily. The nature of conducting business has also changed rapidly as the prices have escalated and there is a tremendous amount of Fraud going on. Due to the unusual nature of this market, suppliers in possession are now requesting non-binding PO’s and proof of funds before allowing access to audit inventory and see lot codes and expiration dates.”

“It’s not business as normal by any means,” the company said.

The lawsuit aims to stop the company from any further alleged price-gouging and it seeks to get refunds for anyone who bought masks at unreasonably inflated prices. The company faces civil penalties of $5,000 per violation if found guilty.

