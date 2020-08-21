NC Attorney General: Businesses violating order to close should give refunds

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)– North Carolina’s top consumer watchdog is reacting to a FOX 46 report, saying businesses that are operating illegally during the pandemic should offer customers a refund.

“Businesses should treat their customers right. They should treat them fairly,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “If the customer cannot take advantage of what they paid for, they should get their money back. It’s a basic concept.”

FOX 46 has reported on two families who are fighting a Charlotte karate studio for a refund. ATA Steele Creek is defying the state order to close and refusing to issue refunds. Health experts warn indoor workouts, without masks, puts participants at a higher risk for COVID-19.

“They are still practicing just as if there is not an entire pandemic going on right now,” said Tiffany Doleman, who stopped sending her two young kids over fears of the coronavirus. “I don’t want to risk it. It’s not worth it.”

“It seems that, unfortunately, the financial aspect of his business is more important than the health of the families involved,” echoed Jason Geddie, who paid for a year’s worth of classes for his 5-year-old son. Last year, Geddie had a kidney transplant. He had to take his son out of karate class because he is at a higher risk category for COVID-19.

ATA Steele Creek previously declined to comment. Chief instructor Michael Esposito, however, explained his decision to not give refunds in an email to parents.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

“If we gave you the money back we would have to do that for everyone, which is something we just cannot do,” Esposito wrote. “Small businesses throughout the country are suffering right now and we want to make sure we stay in business.”

Videos online show classes continuing with multiple, young students in close proximity not wearing masks. Esposito admitted to parents they may not be following social distancing guidelines.

Now, Stein is weighing in. He says if a business is operating illegally, consumers should be entitled to a refund. He says the contract may no longer be enforceable.

“If you cannot get to your destination because the bridge is out, you get your money back because it’s not your fault you can’t go,” said Stein. “And the same principle would apply for a gym. If you can’t go because the law prohibits you, you should get your money back.”

The state order specifically mandates that gyms and “martial arts facilities” remain closed. Stein’s office has received 96 complaints about gyms and three complaints about martial arts facilities violating the state order.

“The businesses would probably say, ‘We are open. We’re fulfilling our obligation. It’s up to the people who patron the gym [or martial arts studio] to show up or not,’” said FOX 46 reporter Matt Grant. “What would you say to that?”

“The law says they cannot be open,” said Stein. “If you can’t go because the law prohibits you, you should get your money back.”

If you believe a business is acting illegally or unfairly, Stein urges you to call 1-877-5-NO-SCAM and file a complaint so his office can investigate.

Doleman and Geddie both filed complaints against ATA.

CMPD says it received “at least one complaint” against ATA and responded.

“After receiving that complaint, officers responded and provided education to those present on COVID related orders,” said CMPD officer Thomas Hildebrand. “If CMPD receives additional complaints, they will be vetted for an appropriate response.

RELATED STORIES: