NC and SC politicians respond to Trump impeachment verdict

Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., walks in the Capitol as the Senate proceeds in a rare weekend session for final arguments in the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, at the Capitol in Washington, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The U.S. Senate has acquitted Donald Trump of inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, bringing his trial to a close and giving the former president a historic second victory in the court of impeachment.

The Senate voted 57-43 that Trump is “guilty” of incitement. Two-thirds of the Senate, or 67 votes, was needed for conviction.

Seven U.S. Republicans voted “guilty,” including North Carolina senator Richard Burr. Senator Thom Tillis voted “not guilty” along with South Carolina senators Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott.

“I do not make this decision lightly, but I believe it is necessary,” Burr said in a statement. “By what he did and by what he did not do, President Trump violated his oath of office to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States.

FULL BURR STATEMENT

“My hope is that with today’s vote, America can begin to move forward and focus on the critical issues facing our country today.”

Tillis released a statement saying he had two fundamental issues with the impeachment process.

First being the decision to hold a trial for a private citizens, and second being the charge itself.

“It is important to note that a not guilty verdict is not the same as being declared innocent,” Tillis said. “President Trump is most certainly not the victim here; his words and actions were reckless and he shares responsibility for the disgrace that occurred on January 6.”

FULL TILLIS STATEMENT

The North Carolina Republican party released a statement with disappointment in Burr’s vote.

“North Carolina Republicans sent Senator Burr to the United States Senate to uphold the Constitution and his vote today to convict in a trial that he declared unconstitutional is shocking and disappointing,” North Carolina Republican Chairman Michael Whatley said in a news release.

The North Carolina Democrats released a statement with disappointment in Tillis’ vote.

“The evidence is stark, yet spineless Thom Tillis failed to stand up despite such an astounding crime against our democracy,” the statement read. It’s never been more clear that when it comes to standing up for what’s right, Thom Tillis will always put his political security first. His vote proves how truly out of touch he is from North Carolinians back home who witnessed the horror that transpired that day. History will indict him.”

FULL NCDP STATEMENT

Former president Trump released statement giving his “deepest thanks” to all of the U.S. Senators and members of congress who “stood proudly for the Constitution.”

“Our historic, patriotic and beautiful movement to Make America Great Again has only just begun,” Trump said. “In the months ahead I have much to share with you, and I look forward to continuing our incredible journey together to achieve American greatness for all of our people,” he said in the statement.

More statements from other politicians in the states of N.C. and S.C.

This was an impeachment effort driven by passion and hatred against President Trump.



In their drive to convict former President Trump, the House Managers totally ignored bedrock legal standards.



No hearings in the House of Representatives.



No witnesses.



No testimony. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) February 13, 2021