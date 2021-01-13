NC and SC lawmakers comment on impeachment of Pres. Trump after Capitol riot in historic second charge

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE/AP) – Multiple Carolina lawmakers and political leaders voiced their opinions on Wednesday as the U.S. House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump on a charge of “incitement of insurrection.”

This is the second time he has been impeached during his single term in office.

Below is a list of statements from political leaders on Wednesday:

Last Wednesday, domestic terrorists breached the security of our Capitol, desecrated the temple of our democratic republic, and disrupted one of our most sacred duties: counting the people’s votes for president. This mob acted on baseless conspiracy theories under the direction and encouragement of Donald Trump. While they did not stop us from fulfilling our constitutional duty, five people died, including two Capitol Police Officers. Today, we gather to deliver accountability; and it starts with the President, whose actions and words led directly to the insurrection on January 6th. Make no mistake, the choice is clear: we either stand as guardians of justice and democracy, or as appeasers of fascism, autocracy, and white supremacy. Colleagues, we have an obligation to defend the sanctity of our Constitution and lead our country toward healing and unity. That does not happen by brushing the President’s actions under the rug. It requires speaking the truth and doing the right thing.If you are a supporter and champion of American democracy and the rule of law, you should vote YES on this resolution, and show that attacks against our most sacred institutions will not stand. Rep. Alma Adams

President Trump has eight days left in his term and has promised a smooth and peaceful transition of power. The Democrat-led impeachment talks happening in the House right now fly in direct opposition to what President-elect Joe Biden has been calling for all year. (1/2) — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) January 12, 2021

President Trump has eight days left in his term and has promised a smooth and peaceful transition of power. The Democrat-led impeachment talks happening in the House right now fly in direct opposition to what President-elect Joe Biden has been calling for all year. An impeachment vote will only lead to more hate and a deeply fractured nation. I oppose impeaching President Trump. Sen. Tim Scott

South Carolina Senator Lindsay Graham released a statement on Wednesday.

Supporting the impeachment of President Trump under these circumstances will do great damage to the institutions of government and could invite further violence at a time the President is calling for calm. If there was a time for America’s political leaders to bend a knee and ask for God’s counsel and guidance, it is now. The most important thing for leaders to do in times of crisis is to make things better, not worse. The process being used in the House to impeach President Trump is an affront to any concept of due process and will further divide the country. The President, who will be leaving office in less than a week, has committed to an orderly transfer of power, encouraging calm and rejecting violence. The House impeachment process seeks to legitimize a snap impeachment totally void of due process. No hearings. No witnesses. It is a rushed process that, over time, will become a threat to future presidents. As to Senate leadership, I fear they are making the problem worse, not better. The last thing the country needs is an impeachment trial of a president who is leaving office in one week. Democrats have already impeached the President once over a matter which was not worthy of that process. Now they seek to do it again, believing that this effort will wash for history the fact that the first impeachment was based on the thinnest of pretenses: a phone call with the leader of Ukraine. Impeachment should never be a ‘do-over,’ but that is what Democrats are seeking to do today. To my Republican colleagues who legitimize this process, you are doing great damage not only to the country, the future of the presidency, but also to the party. The millions who have supported President Trump and his agenda should not be demonized because of the despicable actions of a seditious mob. The individuals who participated in the storming of the Capitol should be met with the full force of the law. They should and will be held accountable Sen. Lindsay Graham

Rep. Nancy Mace also released a statement on Wednesday.

Today, the House will see its second action in two weeks against the powers granted to them by the Constitution. Last week, some of my colleagues recklessly sought to overturn the Electoral College. They had no right or power to do this, and I opposed them with my vote and my voice. Today, I do so again, as another group of my colleagues seek to pressure the Vice President to remove the President from office. Speaker Pelosi’s majority flies in the face of facts, knowing full well Congress has no role in initiating this action. The 25th Amendment allows, in extraordinary circumstances, for the Vice President and the Cabinet – NOT Congress – to temporarily or permanently remove the President from office if, and only if, he is unable to carry out his duties. Whatever you think of our current situation, Congress’ role in the use of the 25th Amendment is only to APPROVE the decision after it has been made, not a mechanism to force the hand of the Vice President and the Cabinet. Not to mention, the President will vacate the White House in one week’s time. Once again, I call on my colleagues on both sides to end the division — not add to it. We need to do everything in our power to reduce the tension and division tearing our nation apart and start to hold ourselves accountable for the words we use when talking with the American people. This starts with being honest about what we as Members of Congress can or cannot do under the Constitution, not relying on the kind of misleading rhetoric that led to the toxic and dangerous environment we find ourselves in today. Rep Nancy Mace

Rep. Ralph Norman commented on Wednesday, stating America is wounded and needs healing.

Right now, America is wounded and needs healing. The riots seen last week at the Capitol are inexcusable and all involved in the breach should be identified, arrested, and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. The response by my colleagues on the other side of the aisle to impeach President Trump will do nothing but divide our nation even further. With the inauguration of Joe Biden just a few short days away, we should place our focus on ensuring a peaceful transition. These Articles will not do that. They will serve as a distraction to a peaceful transition to a new administration and another source of pain for the American people Rep. Ralph Norman

Rep. William Timmons said America should avoid actions that further divide and inflame the passions of the moment.

I agree with Vice President Pence. I did not support last night’s resolution to invoke the 25th Amendment, and I will not vote for the article of impeachment today. We should avoid actions that further divide and inflame the passions of the moment. The President has committed to a peaceful transition of power on January 20th, and he has my full support in that endeavor Rep. William Timmons

Under the strict definition of the law, I don’t know if the President’s speech last Wednesday morning amounted to incitement of a riot, but any reasonable person could see the potential for violence. Once the violence began, when the Capitol was under siege, when the Capitol Police were being beaten and killed, and when the Vice President and the Congress were being locked down, the President was watching and tweeted about the Vice President’s lack of courage. For hours while the riot continued, the President communicated only on Twitter and offered only weak requests for restraint. I was on the floor of the House of Representatives when the rioters were beating on the door with tear gas, zip-tie restraints, and pipe bombs in their possession. It is only by the grace of God and the blood of the Capitol Police that the death toll was not much, much higher. It has been a week since so many were injured, the United States Capitol was ransacked, and six people were killed, including two police officers. Yet, the President has not addressed the nation to ask for calm. He has not visited the injured and grieving. He has not offered condolences. Yesterday in a press briefing at the border, he said his comments were ‘perfectly appropriate.'” I have backed this President through thick and thin for four years. I campaigned for him and voted for him twice. But, this utter failure is inexcusable. Rep Tom Rice (R-SC)

President Donald Trump was impeached by the U.S. House for a historic second time, charged with “incitement of insurrection” over the deadly mob siege of the Capitol in a swift and stunning collapse of his final days in office.

With the Capitol secured by armed National Guard troops inside and out, the House voted 232-197 to impeach Trump. The proceedings moved at lightning speed, with lawmakers voting just one week after violent pro-Trump loyalists stormed the U.S. Capitol, urged on by the president’s calls for them to “fight like hell” against the election results.

Trump faced a single charge of “incitement of insurrection.” National Guard troops and police provided security at the Capitol.

Latest headlines from FOX 46