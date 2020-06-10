NC among the most ‘stressed out’ states in the last 3 months, according to Twitter

Complaints of being stressed or “stressed out: across the US based on geotagged Twiter data from March 31 – June 1, 2020

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – North Carolina is reportedly among the most stressed-out states in the last three months, according to data collected by Twitter.

North Carolina ranks No. 3 in the United States with Hawaii coming in at No. 2 and Texas at No. 1.

The map is based on geotagged Twitter data in the last three months from March 1, 2020 to June 1, 2020 tracking tweets and hashtags about being stressed or “stressed out.”

More than 300,000 tweets with phrases like “I’m stressed out,” “too much stress,” or hashtags such as #stressedout, and #stressed were tracked.

The last three months have been chaotic with COVID-19 and most recently nationwide protests.

According to the geotagged data on Twitter, southern states seem to be feeling more stress regionally than any other area in the United States.



The top 10 most stressed-out states from the last three months are as follows:

1. Texas

2. Hawaii

3. North Carolina

4. Georgia

5. Mississippi

6. Alabama

7. California

8. Nebraska

9. West Virginia

10. Arizona

The map was put together by health site bodynutrition.org.