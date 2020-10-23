NC a ‘moderate threat’ for militia activity post-election, report says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – North Carolina is at a “moderate risk” for an increase in militia activity after the election, according to a new report.

A study released by the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project, and Militia Watch, tracked more than 80 militia groups across the US. The majority consisted of far-right armed extremist groups. North Carolina, the report notes, has a history of neo-Confederate and paramilitary organizations that have been active at Confederate monument protests.

“You see extremist groups growing every day,” said retired FBI Special Agent Harry Trombitas. “Because of the social and political unrest around the country.”

The report, “Standing By: Right-Wing Militia Groups & The US Election,” found the Proud Boys have been active in North Carolina since the summer, participating in protests across the state.

According to the report, the states at “moderate risk” for militia activity include:

North Carolina

Texas

Virginia

California

New Mexico

The states with the “highest risk” are:

Georgia

Michigan

Pennsylvania

Wisconsin

Oregon

Some experts say the vast majority militia groups are non-violent and view themselves as defenders against perceived threats to liberty and freedom.

“They’re law abiding citizens,” said Dr. Amy Cooter, a professor at Vanderbilt University who researches militias. “Many view this as a hobby, who think it is their personal responsibility to defend themselves, their families, and their communities.”

Most militia activity ahead of the election is in response to the Black Lives Matter movement and public health restrictions related to the coronavirus, the report says.

The report warns cities like Chapel Hill and Greensboro could become rallying points for violence.

“Given the environment that we’re in and given what we’re already seeing with respect to political violence,” said Robert Pape, a political science professor and director of the Chicago Project on Security and Threats at the University of Chicago, “it only makes common sense to prepare that this this will go on and possible get worse between now and January when the election results are certified.”

Pape points to a recently foiled kidnapping plot against the governor of Michigan as a classic case of terrorism. One of the suspects, Adam Fox was reportedly involved with a right wing militia.

FOX 46 reached out to ACLED for comment on its report but did not hear back.

While many militia groups threaten more violence than they commit, they are often associated with extreme violent ideologist, according to the report. Researchers say these groups are able to operate out in the open largely due to the lack of criticism from public officials and some law enforcement.