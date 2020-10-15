Nationwide Twitter outage reported Thursday

(NEXSTAR) – An apparent Twitter outage prompted a flood of user complaints Thursday, according to Downdetector.

The first reports of problems appeared to have come in shortly after 2 p.m. PDT.

The outage map shows users in cities across the country are having problems with Twitter’s website or app. Twitter users in the U.K. also appear to be affected.

Users reported being unable to Tweet, saying they received the following message instead: “Twitter is temporarily over capacity. Please try again later.”

Tweets also failed to load for others, eliciting the catch-all explanation: “Something went wrong. Try again.”

The reported outage comes just hours before dueling town hall events between President Trump and former Vice President Biden.

This is a developing story.