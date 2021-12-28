You must list illegal activity and stolen property as income on your taxes, IRS says

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — If you’re planning to rob a bank or steal something from a store, you better be ready to mark it down on your tax return come tax season. You know, unless you do the responsible thing and return it.

Yep, the federal government wants a piece of the action. According to the IRS 2021 Federal Income Tax Guide, stolen property and illegal activities fall under “income.”

According to the guide, “If you steal property, you must report its fair market value in your income in the year you steal it unless you return it to its rightful owner in the same year.”

In addition, dealing drugs or prostitution counts as taxable also despite being illegal. The guide says “income from illegal activities, such as money from dealing illegal drugs, must be included in your income on Schedule 1 (Form 1040), line 8z, or on Schedule C (Form 1040) if from your self-employment activity.

So, if you’re out wheeling and dealing meth like Walter White from ‘Breaking Bad,’ you’re going to need to mark it down.

A recent photo posted by Twitter user ‘litquidity’ has been trending and leading many to call into question if it’s real or fake. However, it’s real. The IRS 2021 Federal Income Tax Guide does cover this on Page 75 under Chapter 8: Other Income.

Tax szn is around the corner. Remember to report your income from illegal activities and stolen property to the IRS pic.twitter.com/c4S1yMZJLz — litquidity (@litcapital) December 27, 2021

The clause in the guide is nothing new. The rule was added after a man from South Carolina, Manly Sullivan, was convicted of evading federal taxes in 1922 from income he earned “running illegal whiskey.” Sullivan later took the case to the Supreme Court appealing his conviction on the grounds of the Fifth Amendment. His appeal was unanimously rejected.

So, if you’re planning to work on the street corner, run that illegal gambling ring from your basement, or make that quick transaction in the park… Don’t expect to keep that cash under the table without the IRS finding out about it.