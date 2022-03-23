UPDATE: The New Orleans Police Department released video surveillance footage of four possible suspects wanted in connection with a gruesome carjacking in Mid-City on Monday that left a 73-year-old woman dismembered and dead. An NOPD conference on Tuesday, March 22 further discusses the suspects.

Photo: Screenshot of surveillance video provided by NOPD

Photo: Screenshot of surveillance video provided by NOPD

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A woman is dead in Mid City after a carjacking, emergency officials confirmed on Monday afternoon.

NOPD reports just after 1:30 p.m., police responded to the intersection of Bienville and North Cortez Street. Initial reports indicated an elderly woman had been declared dead at the scene, with NOPD classifying the case as a homicide.

NOLA EMS also responded to the incident, telling WGNO the woman’s death resulted from a carjacking.

The victim’s employer of 30 years, Security Plan Insurance, an insurance agency at the corner of where the incident happened – identified the woman as Linda Frickey.

Information obtained from the scene revealed two teenagers carjacked the 73-year-old victim. Frickey’s arm was trapped through the seatbelt of her vehicle, causing it to be ripped from her body during the incident.

Witnesses report trying to block the suspects in, but they swerved through and drove off.

As seen in the video above, NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson addressed the media shortly before 3 p.m.

Heavy police presence and Frickey’s body remained in the 300 block of North Scott Street as police investigated.

Just before 6 p.m., the NOPD reported that the victim’s car, a late-model Nissan Kicks, was found near the intersection of North Dumaine and North Dupre streets.

Photo: Jeff Kent | WGNO

Photo: Jeff Kent | WGNO

Anyone with any information is urged to contact NOPD or Crimestoppers.

This is a developing story with updates to come as more information becomes available.