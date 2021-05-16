Woman hit in face with 10-pound ‘log of prepackaged meat’ during fight at Walmart

(WTRF) – An Ohio woman was arrested on Tuesday after hitting another woman in the face with a 10-pound log of prepackaged meat at Walmart.

Police say officers were dispatched to the potato chip aisle at a Walmart location in South Euclid following reports of a disturbance between two women. Upon arrival, police learned that one woman had a protection order out against the other.

When the two women made eye contact, the protected party was confronted by the other woman, who threatened to “beat her ***” as well as her 7-year-old daughter, police said.

The suspect attempted to spit on the other woman, and then hit her in the face with a 10-pound log of prepackaged meat, according to a Facebook post shared by the South Euclid Police Department.

Officers arrested the woman and charged her with assault and violating a temporary protection order.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Police said it is unknown as to what initially led to the beef between the two women.