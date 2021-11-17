White House Christmas tree chosen from Ashe County family farm, on its way to Washington, D.C.

ASHE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Ashe County in North Carolina may be the new unofficial Christmas tree capital. Over the years the Tar Heel state has sent 14 trees to the White House, eight of them have come from the county.

Wednesday Rusty and Beau Estes, owners of Peak Farms in Jefferson, cut down the latest NC Fraser Fir to head to DC. The tree was selected last month by White House officials.

It’s the third time the Estes’ have had that honor, bestowed upon the winner of the National Christmas Tree Associations National Contest.

“It’s the ultimate goal you know that’s the top of the mountain right there and to get recognized by the first lady like that…you get goosebumps,” said Rusty Estes.

In addition to the massive 18.5-foot tree they’re sending, Peak Farms is also providing several other smaller trees for the White House including one that will go in the Oval Office.

If you’d like a tree from the Estes’ you can get one at Appalachian Christmas Mountain Farms located in Deep Gap, North Carolina.