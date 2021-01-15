Videos from right-wing app Parler show moments of chaos in Capitol

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Newly uncovered videos show the chaos at the Capitol last week.

One video shows a Capitol Police officer dodging a chair being thrown at him while members of the crowd shout taunts.

“You’re scared now,” one man is heard saying.

The videos were originally posted to the now-defunct right-wing social media site, Parler, but a self-described hacker went in and downloaded nearly every post ever made on the site.

Other researchers re-uploaded those videos to sites like Twitter and YouTube.

“There’s a lot of researchers saying a lot of the violence that happened at the Capitol was fulminated on Parler,” said Dr. Darren Linvill of Clemson University, an expert on disinformation.

Linvill says Parler was a hotbed of conspiracy theories, disinformation and threats of violence. The site was shut down when Amazon Web Services pulled it offline.

Apple and Google both pulled the Parler app from their respective sites earlier. Parler has filed suit against Amazon.

“What occurred on Parler is exactly what was not allowed to occur on other platforms,” Linvill said.

“That’s why it existed and ultimately why it failed.”

In one of the videos you see protesters spraying what’s been reported as bear mace at a group of Capitol Police Officers trying to hold the crowd back.

In another, a group of people are walking the hallways, kicking on doors, and say they’re looking for “traitors.”

“Because they exist in these echo chambers and in their own platforms there’s no one to question them and the beliefs spin out of control,” Linvill said.