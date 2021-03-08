Video shows chaos as university partygoers assault officers, damage fire truck, armored vehicle

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Boulder police said partiers at a massive CU street party Saturday night assaulted three officers with bricks and rocks and caused significant property damage.

Police spokesperson Dionne Waugh said detectives are reviewing a large amount of video evidence of the incidents with the goal “to charge and identify” individuals involved in the destruction.

One armored police vehicle sustained “heavy damage,” as did a fire truck, Waugh said.

In a statement released on Twitter, Boulder Police Chief Maris said detectives will “identify and arrest those responsible for this reprehensible and unacceptable behavior” and encouraged anyone with information to send it to police.

The owner of the car damaged on the street hopes the people who did it get in trouble. She watched them from a window upstairs from where she parked it.

Video posted on Twitter from a Daily Camera reporter showed a massive crowd setting off fireworks. Another shows the crowd yelling and screaming at a Boulder fire truck driving through the area.

The University of Colorado sent this statement to FOX31:

We are aware of a large party on University Hill on Saturday evening and allegations of violence toward police officers responding to the scene. We condemn this conduct. It is unacceptable and irresponsible, particularly in light of the volume of training, communication and enforcement the campus and city have dedicated to ensuring compliance with COVID-19 public health orders. CU Boulder will not tolerate any of our students engaging in acts of violence or damaging property. CU Boulder has made it clear to our student body that following county public health orders is required under the student code of conduct. The vast majority of our students have followed these directives. When health officials and police have referred public health order violations to our student conduct office, CU Boulder has responded quickly and imposed discipline when violations were established. Disciplinary actions include interim exclusions from campus and 45 suspensions so far this academic year. We will continue to take these actions to make clear that protecting our community and our campus is of utmost importance and that we will not tolerate such violations. Any student who is found responsible for having engaged in acts of violence toward the law enforcement or other first responders will be removed from CU Boulder and not readmitted. We appreciate the efforts of law enforcement to address the unacceptable conduct of these students and apologize to the residents of University Hill for their behavior.

