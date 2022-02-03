UPDATE: Body found after early morning fire in southeast Roanoke leaves one house destroyed, one house heavily damaged

UPDATE 5:12 p.m.: WFXR News has recently learned that Thursday morning’s fire in southeast Roanoke — which left one person dead and two homes seriously damaged — is not being investigated as a crime scene. However, the cause of the blaze itself is still under investigation by Roanoke fire officials.

Meanwhile, a woman who reportedly knows the family living in the second home involved in the fire — the one that was damaged, but not destroyed — has started a GoFundMe to help the Aguirre family pay for food, clothing, and necessities for their children. If you would like to donate to the fundraiser, click here.

UPDATE 11:12 a.m.: According to the Roanoke Police Department, there is now a crime scene set up around the site of Thursday morning’s fire in southeast Roanoke, which left a person dead inside one of the two homes damaged in the blaze.

UPDATE 8:58 a.m.: Roanoke Fire-EMS told WFXR News that crews have discovered a body inside one of the two homes that was damaged in Thursday morning’s fire in southeast Roanoke.

Fire officials say the body was found inside “the burned out house” amid the ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding the blaze.

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — First responders are still working to put out hot spots from an early morning fire that left two southeast Roanoke residences damaged.

According to Roanoke Fire-EMS Deputy Chief David Guynn, crews were dispatched shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 3 to the 1300 block of Church Avenue SE for a report of a structure fire.

When units arrived at the scene, Guynn says they found one house fully-involved and flames showing from a neighboring house.

Additional resources were then called out to the area to help contain the spread.

Guynn tells WFXR News that first responders have not found any occupants inside or outside of the affected houses. In addition, it is unknown whether anyone was inside either of the houses at the time of the fire.

Crews may have to use heavy equipment to search the homes when it becomes lighter outside because one of the houses is very unstable, according to Guynn.

There are no reports of injuries resulting from this incident.

As of this writing, the fire is under control, but crews are still watching for and knocking out hot spots. Fire officials are currently investigating the cause of the blaze.

