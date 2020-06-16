United Airlines to ban passengers not wearing masks

(FOX News) – United Airlines, which is trying to rebound from a decline in passenger travel, is mandating passengers wear masks to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 on flights.

“Every reputable heath institution says wearing a mask is one of the most effective things people can do to protect others from contracting COVID-19, especially in places like an aircraft where social distancing is a challenge,” said United Chief Customer Officer Toby Enqvist. “We have been requiring our customers to wear masks onboard United aircraft since May 4 and we have been pleased that the overwhelming majority of passengers readily comply with our policy. Today’s announcement is an unmistakable signal that we’re prepared to take serious steps, if necessary, to protect our customers and crew.”

The policy begins June 18, and noncompliant passengers will be placed on an internal travel restriction list.

