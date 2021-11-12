Unite the Right Trial: Week 3 closes with the lead plaintiff testifying

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Sharon Reavis, a health and rehabilitation counseling expert testified regarding the various costs for certain plaintiffs over the course of their lives.

She estimated Thomas Baker’s life care plan at $493,000; Marcus Martin’s life care plan to cost over $197,000, Chelsea Alvarado’s plan over $590,000, and Natalie Romero over $311,000. However, Reavis said these projections don’t cover future costs due to changes and/or complications.

Lead plaintiff Elizabeth Sines was next to testify. She attended both the tiki torch march and the Unite The Right rally on August 11 and 12, 2017 respectively. At the torch march, she said she saw torch holders throw kicks, punches, liquids, and striking people with torches – she said counter-protesters were “swarmed.”

Sines saw Richard Spencer that night, who she recognized. She saw Spencer trying to give a speech but his mic wasn’t working. Sines told the jury Spencer said ‘we have claimed a historic victory or something like that’ and then he abruptly turned and fled the scene.

Sines became visibly emotional soon after taking the witness stand. She detailed observing James Fields’ car fly down the road, first believing it was an accident until he started to reverse it/ then it felt like he was trying to “kill as many people as possible.”

Sines was not hit by Fields’ car but was in front of it. She said the scene was like carnage, people having panic attacks everywhere and blood everywhere.

Since that deadly weekend, Sines has suffered from panic attacks, yet just started therapy a few months ago because of the mental stigma surrounding therapy. She’s since been diagnosed with PTSD and major depressive disorder.

On cross-examination, Sines made it clear, “I didn’t see a single student reach out and start the violence.”