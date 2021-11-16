Unite The Right Trial: Plaintiffs rest, Spencer and Cantwell put on their own defense

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The plaintiffs rested their case with a video deposition of Ben Daley who pled guilty to a criminal conspiracy for engaging in violent acts at rallies in Berkley and Huntington Beach, California as well as the Unite The Right rally.

Daley is a white nationalist and in 2017 was a member of the Rise Above Movement, also known as RAM. Their mission was to revive the warrior spirit of white people. Daley explained how he attended rallies expecting violence and knowing confrontations were likely. Although he often pled the Fifth Amendment he was unequivocal that the violence at the Unite The Right rally was not self-defense.

The first defendant to put on a case was Richard Spencer. Unsurprisingly he called himself to the stand – although he stood at the lectern when questioning himself, looking at the jury seated socially distant from each other in the audience. He played recordings from the rally where he was wrangling with police conveying to them he was trying to peacefully protest. He said he was maced while entering the park that day and then maced again by police. He said, “I engaged in passive resistance with police – that was the most violence I engaged in all weekend.”

Spencer also played what he called “the rant” – a recording from the night of August 12, 2017. He screams “I am coming back here every weekend. . .I rule the F’n world – we are going to destroy this F’n town.”

Cantwell began questioning himself with the aid of audio and video recordings presumably to explain his thought process that weekend. He has consistently narrated evidence through the perspective of being attacked and defending himself. And went to great lengths to illustrate how a counter-protester snatched his body camera off of him.