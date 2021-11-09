Unite The Right Trial: Plaintiff Alvarado and defendant Parrott testify

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — The day started with another victim of James Fields’ driving his car into a crowd at the Unite The Right rally. The woman, Chelsea Alvarado, was playing the drums, amongst some friends playing instruments – all peacefully assembling – when she was struck by James Fields’ car.

Her physical injuries included contusions (bruises) on her upper thighs, a large hematoma on her left knee, and cuts and scrapes on her hands and arms. She engaged in concussion therapy, suffered from headaches, balance issues, had a hard time looking at screens/texts/books, her focus and concentration suffered as well as her speech. She said, “before this, I never had a headache in my life.” She went into therapy for depression, PTSD, flashbacks, and nightmares from the rally.

Defendant Matthew Parrott was next on the stand and spent several hours on yet another direct examination that sounded more like a cross-examination. He attempted to minimize his white nationalism but was repeatedly confronted with messages and social media posts where he made racist comments. His testimony corroborated that Matthew Heimbach was his co-leader of the Traditionalist Worker Party. Parrott denied his group had organized the Unite the Right rally.

Richard Spencer cross-examined Parrott and established Parrott had not seen Spencer between Charlottesville 1.0 in May 2017 and 2.0, the rally on August 12, 2017, nor at the August rally. Spencer wrapped up his cross when Parrott said James Kessler, the lead defendant, was the Unite the Right organizer.