Unite the Right Trial: Jury hears from James Fields behind bars before a lesson in white supremacy

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Jurors heard from James Fields from behind bars. Fields drove his car into a crowd of protesters during the August 12, 2017 rally killing one woman, Heather Heyer, and injuring 35 others.

In the first call played for jurors, Fields is discussing with his mother the need for this country to have a party in sole power. He said, “The citizens are sheep; people aren’t smart enough to think for themselves,” and then he suggests his co-defendant Richard Spencer would be good as a leader.

In another call to his mother, Fields said Heyer is “an anti-white communist” and “the enemy.”

The next witness, Professor Peter Simi, has been an expert in white supremacy since 1996. He defined white supremacists as individuals and organizations who believe the white race is superior, they have a high degree of explicit bias to people of color and Jewish people, and have a sense that those individuals are inferior and pose an existential threat. Prof. Simi added that white supremacists believe the white race is responsible for most of history’s advancements.

After reviewing approximately 575,000 messages from defendants and witnesses in this case, Simi discovered a culture of violence where the players would normalize violence and make it mundane.

He noted that the messages reflect a belief that “Jews are commies” and displayed a reverence for Hitler seeing Nazi Germany and Holocaust as an accomplishment.

He also compared the white supremacists in this case to be analogous ISIS.