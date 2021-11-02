Unite the Right Trial: Former fascist concludes testimony, Neo Nazi follows

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — The day started with the end of Samantha Froelich’s deposition which continued its stream of horrifying remarks she largely attributes to defendants Eli Mosley and Richard Spencer.

Froelich testified in detail regarding the vile terms her alt-right colleagues used to describe Black people (“sub-human”) and Jewish people (“dirty and disgusting” “scum” “gross”).

Froelich, susceptible to her then boyfriend’s coercing, agreed to become a fascist in December 2016. She became a member of the group “Identity Europa” by filling out an application. She then took on the role of women’s coordinator and conducted interviews with other applicants.

Much of her testimony, between yesterday and today, revolved around explaining RaHoWa or Race Holy War which she said was “physical violent confrontation between white people and every other race.” Adding that it would be “another civil war” and the purpose to “fight until all the races are dead.”

Froelich was living with defendant Elliot Kline aka Mosley during 2017 and testified that he saw the Unite The Right rally as a battle in preparation for RaHoWa. At some point, Froelich became romantically involved with defendant Spencer as well. Although Spencer, in his opening said he had nothing to do with his co-defendants, Froelich repeatedly and unequivocally connected Mosley and Spencer.

Froelich is no longer connected to the alt-right movement and in fact, helps others to recover from such associations.

The next witness called by the plaintiffs was a defendant and neo-Nazi Matthew Heimbach. At the time of the Unite the Right rally, Heimbach was the chairman of the defendant Traditionalist Worker Party. The plaintiffs’ attorney was able to establish Heimbach had previous communications with co-defendants Cantwell, Kessler, and Fields.

Heimbach continues cross-examination by Cantwell on Wednesday.