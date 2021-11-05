Unite The Right Trial: Fmr. HBCU professor & white supremacist takes stand

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — In great contrast to Richard Spencer’s semantic snarky tone, the next witness called by the plaintiff is the very loud and thunderous Dr. Michael Hill.

An academic doctor, Hill taught British history for decades at the historically black Stillman College in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Hill founded League of the South (LOS), a white supremacist group that advocates Southern secession, in 1994.

On the stand, he indicated that Jews were the enemies and a video of him was playing with him saying the Holocaust was “a con.” He said was not taking direction from lead defendant Jason Kessler regarding the route his group took.

Thomas Baker, a plaintiff, testified next. Baker and his wife had just moved to the area and wanted to support his new community. He said there was a buzz around town regarding the Unite The Right rally of August 12, 2017.

At the beginning of his testimony, he referred to the protesters as “outsiders” and “bullies.” Regarding the rally, Baker told the jury, “It was very clear the aggression was one-sided.”