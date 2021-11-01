Unite The Right Trial: Defendants dominate questioning of the second plaintiff

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Devon Willis was 18 at the time of the August 2017 Unite The Right rally and an active member of groups promoting racial justice.

As a student at the University of Virginia, he felt duty-bound to attend the rally and support his values, he explained to the jury. He also told the jury, while being cross-examined by defendant Richard Spencer, that he didn’t expect violence – he expected something similar to a Ku Klux Klan rally he attended on July 8, 2017.

Jason Kessler, the lead defendant in the case, was another reason Willis said he attended the rally. He felt it was uncommon for an older non-student to hold an on-campus rally and as a tuition-paying student thought it important to take part in the narrative.

Richard Spencer questioned Willis in a respectful, conversational tone, and even when insinuating that Willis may have sought out the torchlight rally, the exchanges were civil. Chris Cantwell was equally cordial yet futilely attempted, through laboriously replaying the raucous violent videos from the rally, to poke holes in Willis’ claims.

The only point he may have scored was getting Willis to acknowledge that today was the first time Willis has ever alleged that Cantwell pepper-sprayed him.

Willis, who started testifying Friday, finally concluded his testimony at approximately 4:20 p.m.