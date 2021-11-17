Unite The Right Trial: Defendant Cantwell questions victim on stand, juror instructions set to be given

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Chris Cantwell, in his defense, recalled victim Natalie Romero to the stand to establish she was Antifa – due to her bandana. Romero explained her bandana was amongst a multitude she owned and often donned. She said she was maced the night before and wanted to protect her face.

The examination grew heated when Cantwell asked her about being hit possibly by him. He asked, “Are you telling the jury that I punched you?” To which she replied, “I can’t confirm or deny.”

After some back and forth, Judge Moon stepped in with, “Did he punch you? Say yes or no.” Romero stood firm, “I can’t confirm that – we were getting sideswiped.” Cantwell’s next witness was another plaintiff, Devin Willis. The point of his testimony must have been to further Cantwell’s demise in that new evidence of another victim – a woman in a wheelchair being grabbed and pepper-sprayed – was shown to the jury.

The lawyers and judges took several hours, both on and off the record, to hammer out the jury instructions. They are lengthy and complicated and at the crux lies the conspiracy which the plaintiffs must prove by a preponderance of the evidence. That is the following elements: (1) the existence of a conspiracy (2 or more people); (2) which is motivated in whole or part by a hatred of blacks or Jews; (3) with a purpose to deprive the right to be free from racially motivated violence; (4) the presence of at least one overt act; and (5) injury.