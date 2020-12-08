Trump thought courts were key to winning. Judges disagreed.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and his allies say their lawsuits aimed at subverting the 2020 election and reversing his loss to Joe Biden would be substantiated if only judges were allowed to hear the cases.

But the judges have heard the cases and have been among the harshest critics of the arguments from Trump’s legal team, often dismissing them with scathing language.

The rebukes have not stopped the litigation.

On Tuesday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued the states of Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania, alleging they violated the Constitution based on a litany of already-dismissed complaints.

Paxton asked the U.S. Supreme Court to invalidate their 62 Electoral College votes for Biden, a move that would swing the election to Trump.

