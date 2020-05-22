Trump orders flags on federal buildings lowered for 3 days in memory of those killed by coronavirus

An American flag flies at half mast over U.S. Capitol Building. (Getty Images)

(FOX News) – President Trump said Thursday that he ordered all flags on federal buildings to be lowered to half-staff for three days in memory of Americans lost to coronavirus.

On Monday, Memorial Day, flags would fly at half-staff to honor military veterans who lost their lives in combat.

As of Thursday, the U.S. lost 94,591 to coronavirus from over 1.5 million confirmed cases.

The American flag flies at half-staff on federal buildings typically when the whole nation is in mourning. Typically, in observance of Memorial Day the flag is to fly at half-staff from sunrise until noon and then is raised to full height from noon until sunset.

I will be lowering the flags on all Federal Buildings and National Monuments to half-staff over the next three days in memory of the Americans we have lost to the CoronaVirus…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 21, 2020

