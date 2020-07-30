Trump meets with slain Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen’s family, backs congressional bill named for her

'If the president of the nation wants to make history together with my daughter, he’ll make sure that the devil base is closed,' Guillen's mother, Gloria, said

President Trump met with slain Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen’s family Thursday in an emotional meeting and announced his support for a new congressional bill aimed at changing how sexual abuse and harassment cases are handled by the military.

The attorney representing the family, Natalie Khawam, joined Guillen’s mother and sisters for an appearance Thursday afternoon with President Trump in the Oval Office.

“Her daughter died. Her daughter died while serving her country at the hand of people who are in the military,” a translator told Trump. “She just wants your help to get the truth, get justice.”

Trump, who reportedly had invited Guillen’s relatives to come and tell their story, asked that Khawam tell the media about the case she was representing, adding that he didn’t want Guillen’s story to be “swept under the rug.”

Khawan described the situation surrounding sexual harassment and assualt in the military as “picking at a scab” and finding that it was “septic.” Guillen’s family had said the soldier was a victim of sexual harassment.

