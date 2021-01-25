Trump adviser claims former president has no plans for third political party

In a farewell address released just one day before he left office, Trump said that the work of his movement would continue, even as his term comes to an end.

by: FOX News

US President Donald Trump boards Air Force One before departing Harlingen, Texas on January 12, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Former President Donald Trump has no immediate plans to start a third political party and will instead focus his energies on helping Republicans win back the House and Senate in the 2022 midterms, Fox News has learned.

Since leaving the White House, speculation has mounted as to what Trump’s presidential plans may be. He has left the door open to another presidential run in 2024, and rumors have swirled that he would run as a third-party candidate, which would badly splinter an already fractured GOP.

But Trump’s 2020 campaign senior adviser Jason Miller said on Sunday that Trump “has made clear his goal is to win back the House and Senate for Republicans in 2022.”

“There’s nothing that’s actively being planned regarding an effort outside of that, but it’s completely up to Republican Senators if this is something that becomes more serious,” Miller said.

