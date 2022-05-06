DENVER (KDVR) — Mother’s Day is right around the corner. If you’re having a tough time trying to decide what to get your mom, we’ve got you covered.
Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 8.
We scoured Amazon to find the best gifts for moms with at least 4 stars and 1,000 reviews. Here’s what we found:
Under $10
- Dr Teal’s Foaming Bath with Pure Epsom Salt: 4.8 stars for 58,658 reviews: $4.87
- Bedsure Satin Pillowcase for Hair and Skin Queen: 4.5 stars for 240,286 reviews: $8.06
- Burt’s Bees Gift Set: 4.7 stars for 27,271 reviews $9.88
Under $20
- Rainbow Rose: 4.2 stars for 5,978 reviews: $11.89
- Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer: 4.2 stars for 46,218 reviews: $11.99
- Plant Terrarium with Wooden Stand, Air Planter Bulb Glass Vase: 4.5 stars for 5,693 reviews: $14.99
- Gaiam Essentials Yoga Block: 4.8 stars for 21,853 reviews: $15.27
- Scented Candles Gifts Set: 4.6 stars for 8,793 reviews: $15.99
- JoyJolt Savor Double Wall Insulated Glasses Espresso Mugs: 4.6 stars for 17,702 reviews: $16.95
- Essential Oil Diffuser Bracelet: 4.5 stars for 4,815 reviews: $16.99
- 20pcs Diamond Pens Cute Ballpoint Pens: 4.8 stars for 2,265 reviews: $17.99
- Aromatherapy Shower Steamers – Variety Pack of 6 Shower Bombs: 4.4 stars for 22,400 reviews: $17.99
- isotoner Women’s Cozy Terry Hoodback Clog Slipper: 4.4 stars for 24,953 reviews: $15.60
$21-50
- Assorted Tea Bag Sampler Gift Set: 4.6 stars for 6,716 reviews: $21.99
- Initial Canvas Tote Bag: 4.8 stars for 1,076 reviews: $22.00
- Cell Phone Stand with Wireless Bluetooth Speaker: 4.4 stars for 1,060 reviews: $24.89
- Bean Box Gourmet Coffee Sampler: 4.5 stars for 1,896 reviews: $24.99
- LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs Gift Set 12: 4.8 stars for 41,918 reviews: $26.80
- Barnett’s Gourmet Chocolate Biscotti Cookies: 4.3 stars for 10,470 reviews: $27.99
- Bamboo Charcuterie Board Set with Ceramic Bowls: 4.8 stars for 1,057 reviews: $32.99
- Ultimate Aromatherapy Diffuser & Essential Oil Set: 4.5 stars for 49,797 reviews: $33.95
- Mothers Day Gifts Mama Bear Personalized Tumbler: 4.9 stars for 6,915 reviews: $34.99
- ProCase Jewelry Box: 4.7 stars for 3,496 reviews: $34.99
- Chocolate Gift Basket: 4.6 stars for 7,743 reviews: $35.00
- Garden Tools Set: 4.4 stars for 2,406 reviews: $36.99
- Dried Fruit Gift Basket: 4.6 stars for 6,498 reviews: $37.99
- Oster Rechargeable and Cordless Wine Opener with Chiller: 4.7 stars for 3,319 reviews: $39.89
- Canvas Leather Weekender Bag with Shoe Compartment and Toiletry Bag: 4.7 stars for 7,660 reviews: $43.99
- Wine Tote Bag with Stainless Steel Stemless Wine Glasses: 4.7 stars for 1,223 reviews: $49.95
- Spa Luxetique Spa Gift Basket: 4.7 stars for 1,325 reviews: $49.96
- Luxury Bathtub Caddy Tray: 4.7 stars for 22,237 reviews: $49.97
- Back Neck Shoulder Massager with Heat: 4.5 stars for 8,0006 reviews: $49.98
- Oversized Microfiber & Sherpa Wearable Blanket, Seen On Shark Tank: 4.8 stars for 73,566 reviews: $49.99
- Modelones Gel Nail Polish, 36 Pcs: 4.5 stars for 15,731 reviews: $49.99
$51-$100
- Royal Gift Basket: 4.8 stars for 1,264 reviews: $59.95
- PajamaGram Soft Fleece Pajamas: 4.5 stars for 7,685 reviews: $66.99
- Eye Massager with Heat, Bluetooth Music: 4.4 stars for 11,944 reviews: $69.99
- Anne Klein Premium Crystal-Accented Gold-Tone Bangle Watch Set: 4.6 stars for 2,057 reviews: $73.06
- Bamboo Weighted Blanket: 4.6 stars for 7,782 reviews: $76.50
- Electric Gooseneck Kettle Smart Bluetooth: 4.7 stars for 9,940 reviews: $77.99
- UGG Women’s Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper: 4.7 stars for 27,000 reviews: $99.95
- ArtPix 3D Crystal Photo: 4.8 stars for 1,049 reviews: $99.99
Over $100
- Foot Massager Machine with Heat and Remote: 4.5 stars for 1,133 reviews: $139.99
- Bedside Lamp with Bluetooth Speaker and Wireless Charger: 4.3 stars for 1,202 reviews: $139.99
- Big Blanket Co Original Stretch Dots Extra Large Throw Blanket: 4.8 stars for 3,286 reviews: $169.00
- Godiva Chocolatier Chocolate Gold Gift Box, Assorted 140 pc.: 4.6 stars for 3,276 reviews: $200.00
- Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones: 4.7 stars for 31,818 reviews: $348.00
- Breville BES870XL Barista Express Espresso Machine: 4.7 stars for 17,785 reviews: $599.95
If you would rather spoil your mom with a gift card, Amazon also has a variety of options.