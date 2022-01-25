Toddler buys nearly $2,000 worth of goods online from Walmart

FOX NEWS – One tiny tot sure knows how to shop.

Little Ayaansh Kumar of New Jersey is a mere 22 months old, yet he already knows how to handle a cellphone and — even more hilariously — to supply his family with more furniture than they’ll ever need.

Cow falls out of truck, blocks interstate in South Carolina

On his mom’s device, the little one began clicking away recently, ordering more than $1,700 worth of furniture from an online cart she’d begun on her Walmart account.

Click here for the rest of the story.