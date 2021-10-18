FILE – In this April 16, 2020, file photo, the Amazon logo is displayed in Douai, northern France. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler, File)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – On Monday, Amazon announced 150,000 seasonal jobs are now available across the United States.

All Amazon jobs in the U.S., including seasonal roles, have an average starting pay of $18 per hour, sign-on bonuses up to $3,000, and an additional $3 per hour depending on shifts in many locations.

Jobs in Amazon’s operations network include stowing, picking, packing, shipping, and more.

New hires will be fully trained and all facilities follow strict COVID-19 health and safety protocols, Amazon explained.

“A job with Amazon can be the start of a future, long-term career inside or outside of the company,” Amazon said in a written statement released on Monday.

States with the greatest number of seasonal roles include:

Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

Interested candidates can see all the regions with open positions at www.amazon.com/apply.