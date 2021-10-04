THE LATEST: Ship’s anchor among possible causes of California oil spill

Oil is shown washed up in Huntington Beach, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. One of the largest oil spills in recent Southern California history fouled popular beaches and killed wildlife while crews scrambled Sunday to contain the crude before it spread further into protected wetlands. At least 126,000 gallons (572,807 liters) of oil spilled into the waters off Orange County, according to a statement from the city of Huntington Beach. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Officials are looking into whether a ship’s anchor may have struck an oil pipeline on the ocean floor, causing a massive leak of crude into waters off Southern California.

The head of the company that operates the pipeline said Monday that divers have examined more than 8,000 feet of pipe and are focusing on “one area of significant interest.” Amplify Energy CEO Martyn Willsher said a ship’s anchor striking the pipeline is “one of the distinct possibilities” for the cause of the leak.

The leak has fouled the sands of famed Huntington Beach and other coastal communities. The spill could keep beaches closed for weeks or months.