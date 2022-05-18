KINGSVILLE, Texas (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Texas 2-year-old boy was really hungry for McDonald’s, taking his mom’s unlocked iPhone and ordering 31 cheeseburgers from the fast-food restaurant.

Kelsey Burkhalter Golden wrote on Facebook that her son was holding her iPhone, and she thought that the phone was locked at the time.

“He usually likes to take pictures of himself, and so he was doing that (…) I thought I’d locked the phone, but apparently I didn’t because then DoorDash came with 31 cheeseburgers,” Golden told Corpus Christi TV station KRIS.

After receiving the large order, Golden went on Facebook and asked if anyone wanted them.

“I have 31 free cheeseburgers from McDonald’s if anyone is interested. Apparently my 2 yr old knows how to order doordash,” she said on Facebook.

Not only does her toddler son know how to order food, he knows how to tip generously. Golden said that her son tipped the driver $16. The grand total for the order was $91.70.

As for her son? He likely won’t be holding the phone again for a very long time.