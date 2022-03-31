BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 17-year-old Texas teen is behind bars after pictures he posted to social media showed him flaunting drugs, cash, and guns.

According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, David Guerra was posting on Instagram that he had THC cartridges, weapons, and cash. Deputies were able to locate Guerra and stopped him in a vehicle he was driving.

A search of the teen’s car turned up hash oil, a loaded handgun, and cash.

Guerra and his 21-year-old passenger Ezra Sebastian Guerra were detained while a search warrant was executed on their home. Inside the home, deputies found two handguns, a high-powered pistol, cocaine, hash oil, marijuana, and $15,000 in cash.

David Guerra was booked into Bexar County Jail on charges of felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor reckless conduct, and misdemeanor unlawful carrying of a weapon. Subsequently, Ezra Guerra was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and second degree felony and possession of marijuana.