(FOX NEWS) — Two south Texas teen brothers have been arrested for beating their stepfather to death after he allegedly sexually abused their half-sister.

Alejandro and Christian Trevino, along with friend Juan Eduardo Melendez, all 18, are accused of beating Gabriel Quintanilla, 42, and leaving him to die in a field in McAllen where his body was discovered by a farmer.

Multiple media reports say Quintanilla’s body was found with apparent severe blunt force trauma to his head. McAllen Police Department handed the investigation over to the Pharr Police Department.

Pharr Police Chief Andy Harvey Jr. told Fox News the department is working up an updated press release, and a city spokeswoman said a possible press conference is in the works.

