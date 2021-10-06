4 hurt in shooting at Texas high school; shooter sought, police say

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP/NewsNation Now) — An 18-year-old opened fire inside a Dallas-area high school, leaving four people injured before fleeing, authorities said Wednesday.

The shooting happened at Timberview High School in Arlington, which is part of the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area.

Police confirmed at least four people were hurt at the incident at Timberview High School in Arlington. Police reported three of the victims were Timberview students and another may have been a teacher. One of the victims was pregnant, police said. Two of the victims were shot.

“This is not a random act of violence… we believe this was a student who got into a fight and drew a weapon,” the assistant chief of Arlington PD said.

We are looking for a shooting suspect in today’s incident at @mansfieldisd Timberview School. Please call 911 if you know the whereabouts of 18-year old Timothy George Simpkins who may be driving a 2018 Silver Dodge Charger with license plate PFY-6260. pic.twitter.com/npaNVBDXRp — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) October 6, 2021

Arlington Police released a photo of a suspect in the shootings, 18-year-old Timothy George Simpkins. Police said he is considered armed and dangerous.

Live TV footage showed a line of ambulances and fire department vehicles staged outside the school, but no people being treated for injuries could be seen.

The report came just days after a shooting at a Houston charter school that injured an administrator. Texas’ deadliest school shooting occurred in May of 2018 when a then-17-year-old armed with a shotgun and a pistol opened fire at Santa Fe High School near Houston, killing 10 people, most of whom were students.