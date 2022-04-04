HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A third-grader in Houston, Texas is getting recognition from multiple agencies in the area after he was bullied and pushed out of his wheelchair for dressing as a police officer for Career Day.

FOX affiliate KRIV reports that 8-year-old Michael Martinez, who has cerebral palsy and wants to become a police officer, when two older students pushed him out of his wheelchair in a crowded hallway. The two students have reportedly been punished.

Martinez was helped by other students back into his chair. His story moved police departments and fire departments in his hometown. One day after the incident, Martinez was taken back to school, dressed as a police officer, and was chauffeured in a police car with others escorting him.

KRIV reports that Martinez became an honorary District Attorney’s investigator at a ceremony Friday, and was sworn in as an honorary deputy for several police precincts within the Houston area. He was also made an honorary junior firefighter of the Houston Police Department.