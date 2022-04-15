SODDY-DAISY, Tenn. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Tennessee woman who claims in a lawsuit that she was baptized in a lake by a former Sheriff’s deputy in order to avoid jail while another deputy watched was found dead in a home Wednesday night.

According to FOX Affiliate WTVC-TV, 42-year-old Shandle Riley was suing the former deputy and the other deputy over the incident before her sudden death.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation tells WTVC that they are waiting for an autopsy to determine whether foul play was involved in Riley’s death. Hamilton County, Tenn. District Attorney Neal Pinkston is requesting the state to investigate.

Four years ago, Riley started a lawsuit against former deputies Daniel Wilkey and Jacob Goforth over her claim that during a traffic stop, she was baptized in Soddy Lake to avoid being arrested.

Wilkey reportedly used Goforth as a witness to make it “valid” as he stripped down to his underwear and baptized her in the lake.

The lawsuit claims that Wilkey pulled over Riley in the driveway of a friend’s home and ordered her out of the car because he believed she had meth. She was reportedly searched “unlawfully” over her entire body.

The lawsuit says that Riley requested a female deputy to search but Wilkey denied her request and said it was not required by law. Wilkey reportedly called Riley a “piece of [expletive]” as he searched her vehicle and said she lied about not having other drugs than a marijuana roach inside a pack of cigarettes.

Court documents say that Wilkey asked Riley “if she was saved and believed in Jesus Christ.” Riley reportedly said she did believe, but was not saved. Wilkey then reportedly told Riley to get towels and said he wouldn’t arrest her if she followed him and would only issue a citation for the marijuana.

Riley was reportedly afraid to not do as Wilkey commanded, and followed him to the lake. At the lake, the lawsuit said Wilkey gave Riley the option to also strip down for the baptism, but she refused. The lawsuit alleges that Wilkey took her into the cold lake, waist deep, put his hands on her back and breast and held her underwater for “several moments,” after which Riley commented that she felt violated.

The lawsuit said Wilkey used one of the towels to dry off and then let Riley dry off while Goforth watched her drying off and smirked at her.

Riley, who reportedly has a history of drug-related charges, initially pleaded guilty to possessing a controlled substance after the incident, but the DA’s office had since held the plea due to the pending lawsuit. Despite the length of time between the incident and now, the lawsuit is still active but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other reasons.

Goforth recently asked a judge to drop some of Riley’s claims. While the judge dropped some of the claims, he kept others in place and the lawsuit was to continue moving forward.

Riley was set to be in court on Monday.