(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The federal government is expected to allow teenagers to drive big rigs across state lines. It is part of an apprenticeship test program to help alleviate supply chain backups.

For decades, drivers had to be at least 21-years-old to obtain their CDL license for cross-state trips. The new program would allow 18 to 20-year-olds to deliver goods out of their home state.

“You can travel, see state-to-state, see different types of atmospheres and eat different types of food and just enjoy life,” Charlotte truck driver Clarissa Rankin said.

She became a truck driver at age 30, seven years younger than the average driver entering the force. According to the American Trucking Associations, the average age of a truck driver in America is 47-year-old or older.

“We need 80,000 drivers right now and a million over the course of 10 years,” American Trucking Associations Vice President of Workforce Police Nicholas Geale said.

The American Trucking Associations said the new federal pilot program would be part of the solution to attracting more drivers. Each driver would face 400 additional hours of training, be accompanied by an experienced driver, and be screened.

“This doesn’t solve everything, but improves safety for these drivers, improves safety for the public, and high-quality, middle-class jobs for the next generation,” Geale said.

Program critics say the proposal raises serious concerns for safety on roads.

“Younger drivers, as data has shown, consistently over the years have very high crash rates, and when you have a younger driver with a higher crash rate behind the wheel of an 80,000-pound truck, it obviously presents a serious concern for everyone on our roads,” Advocates for Highway & Auto Safety general council Peter Kurdock said.

Reflecting back on her younger years, Rankin said while handling a big rig is nothing to take lightly, she would have been able to take on the task.

“It is a lot, so you got to make sure that age don’t come in with a factor of being able to handle situations, it’s going to be a task but I think some of these 18-year-olds can do it,” Rankin said.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is currently waiting for approval of the pilot program from the White House. If that clears, the application process is expected to open soon after.