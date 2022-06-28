MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) – An 18-year-old was shot in the face while leaving her own birthday party over the weekend, her family says.

Breanna Keys was hit by a stray bullet Friday just before 9:30 p.m. WREG went to the scene and found several vehicles with bullet holes in them. Her mother, Latrice Kennon, said Keys and her boyfriend were both struck while leaving her birthday party.

“She didn’t deserve none of this because she was an innocent bystander,” Kennon said. “They were backing up. They made a left turn, and that’s when the shooting started happening out of nowhere.”

Breanna Keys and boyfriend (family photo)

Breanna Keys during graduation (family photo)

Breanna Keys hospitalized (family photo)

According to police, Keys and her boyfriend were taken to the hospital by a private vehicle.

“My son called me,” Kennon said. “He’s in the house right now. He’s still shaken up, too. He’s 12. Then my little baby, she’s 3. She was out there.”

Keys’ boyfriend was listed in non-critical condition.

Kennon said Keys is now alert and stable. Doctors told her that she will need to have multiple jaw surgeries.

“She got wires all in her mouth,” Kennon said. “She’s missing five teeth. She got a trach(sic) in her throat. No child should have to go through that.”

Kennon does not believe her daughter was the intended target and has no idea who pulled the trigger. She also said Keys was planning to attend nursing school, but those plans are now on hold. She hopes police find whoever shot her daughter.

“They need to get locked up, and they need to pay for what they done to my child,” Kennon said.

No arrests have been made at this time, according to police. This is an ongoing investigation.