It turns out that threatening to poison people can get you fired. Who knew?
A former Target employee recently uploaded a video to TikTok which showed the employee making a “Blue Lives Matter” drink that, they alleged, contained bleach. The worker, who reportedly made the drink inside a Starbucks location inside of the Target, has since been fired for “egregiously” violating the company’s food safety procedures.
Target later confirmed that the drink did not contain bleach, nor was it served to anyone.
While the original TikTok video has since been taken down, it allegedly showed the worker pouring what is referred to as “bleach” into a cup before adding ice (“because, you know, cops love ice,” the worker says), as well as a red liquid described as “the blood of innocent Black men” and finally “the blue ingredient Starbucks has,” Newsweek reports.
The contents were then blended and poured into a cup on which the words “Blue Lives Matter” were written.
Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!
For more information on this story, please click here.
LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE:
- Target employee fired for claiming to put bleach in ‘Blue Lives Matter’ beverage
- Funeral held Thursday for CMPD veteran, school resource officer
- Trump faces pushback for urging NC voters to vote twice as test
- Congressman’s post suggesting he would shoot and ‘drop any 10 of you where you stand’ goes viral
- Newsfeed Now: Baby born during Hurricane Laura; Magician takes to the sky