Target employee fired for claiming to put bleach in ‘Blue Lives Matter’ beverage

A former Target employee recently uploaded a video to TikTok which showed the employee making a “Blue Lives Matter” drink that, they alleged, contained bleach. The worker, who reportedly made the drink inside a Starbucks location inside of the Target, has since been fired for “egregiously” violating the company’s food safety procedures.

Target later confirmed that the drink did not contain bleach, nor was it served to anyone.

@Starbucks Is this acceptable to be poisoning people or even joking about poisoning people? Please take appropriate action and fire this gentleman! pic.twitter.com/spyzKVfsYW — Stacy Kitts (@Skitts01) August 31, 2020

While the original TikTok video has since been taken down, it allegedly showed the worker pouring what is referred to as “bleach” into a cup before adding ice (“because, you know, cops love ice,” the worker says), as well as a red liquid described as “the blood of innocent Black men” and finally “the blue ingredient Starbucks has,” Newsweek reports.

The contents were then blended and poured into a cup on which the words “Blue Lives Matter” were written.

