NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening sharply lower on Wall Street as inflation worries mount, pushing the S&P 500 closer to a bear market decline of 20% from the peak it reached early this year.

The index slumped 2.3% as traders worry that inflation, already at a four-decade high, might be even tougher to rein in than expected. The Federal Reserve meets again this week and investors are expecting more aggressive moves to slow down the economy with higher interest rates.

One fear is that the Fed may have to slam the brake on the economy so hard it could cause a recession. Treasury yields climbed again.