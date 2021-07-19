Stocks slump, bond yields drop on worries another surge in virus cases will sap economic growth

A trader works in a booth on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, July 19, 2021. Stocks are falling sharply Monday as worries sweep from Wall Street to Sydney that the worsening pandemic in hotspots around the world will derail what’s been a strong economic recovery. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

NEW YORK (AP) – Stocks skidded on Wall Street and investors sought refuge in government bonds amid worries that a surge in virus infections around the world will threaten the economic recovery.

The S&P 500 lost 1.6% Monday and the Dow Jones Industrial Average gave up 725 points, or 2.1%. Market watchers had been warning that stock valuations were getting stretched with indexes hitting record highs as recently as last week.

Treasury yields sank further as investors scrambled to move into assets seen as safer. Airlines, hotels and other companies seen as most at threat from pandemic restrictions had some of the biggest losses.

Analysts and professional investors say a long list of reasons is potentially behind the sharp moves in the bond market, which is seen as more rational and sober than the stock market. But at the heart is the risk the economy may be set to slow sharply from its current, extremely high growth.

Besides the new variants of the coronavirus, other risks to the economy include fading pandemic relief efforts from the U.S. government and a Federal Reserve that looks set to begin paring back its assistance for markets later this year.

Monday’s selling pressure was widespread, with nearly 95% of the stocks in the S&P 500 lower. Even Big Tech stocks were falling, with Apple down 3% and Microsoft 1.6% lower. Such stocks seemed nearly immune to virus fears during earlier downturns, rising on expectations they’ll continue growing almost regardless of the economy’s strength.

Even companies reporting strong profit growth got swept up in the downdraft. Tractor Supply said its quarterly profit and revenue topped Wall Street’s expectations, for example, but its stock fell 4.5%.

Across the S&P 500, analysts are forecasting profit growth of nearly 70% for the second quarter from a year earlier. That would be the strongest growth since 2009, when the economy was climbing out of the Great Recession.

But just like worries are rising that the economy’s growth has already peaked, analysts are trying to handicap by how much growth rates will slow in upcoming quarters and years for corporate profits.